Texas Tech grabs win over FGCU, 1-0, advances to second round

Texas Tech beats FGCU, 1-0
Texas Tech beats FGCU, 1-0(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider soccer team began its journey in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Friday night.

After 78 minutes of scoreless action, Alex Kerr connected with a goal off her left foot to break the 0-0 score.

The Texas Tech defense was tough all night with FGCU only attempting six shots with only one on-target. Tech goalkeeper Madison White made one save on the night.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders shot the ball 26 times with nine on-goal. 18 of those shots were taken in the second half of action.

Coach Tom Stone and the Red Raiders advance to the second round of the tournament where they will take on No. 7-seed Princeton.

