Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

A Brief Pause in Warming Tomorrow

By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today continues our warming trend, with highs a bit warmer than yesterday.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Today, we expect a range of 60s, with Lubbock at about 63. Mixed cloud cover today, with light breezes. Tonight, a minor boundary drops our temps for Monday back a few degrees, low 60s and some upper 50s expected, with slim chances for scattered showers throughout the day, mostly for the SE.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Once we’ve cleared out, we’ll be back to warming: mid 60s Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, and upper 70s Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) runs the ball against Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad...
Texas Tech beats Kansas 16-13
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Nov. 11
Highs Today
Climbing Temps Continue
Veterans Day will begin very chilly, as the last few mornings have been over the South Plains.
Chilly for Veterans Day, warmer on Sunday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Friday, Nov. 10