A Brief Pause in Warming Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today continues our warming trend, with highs a bit warmer than yesterday.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Today, we expect a range of 60s, with Lubbock at about 63. Mixed cloud cover today, with light breezes. Tonight, a minor boundary drops our temps for Monday back a few degrees, low 60s and some upper 50s expected, with slim chances for scattered showers throughout the day, mostly for the SE.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Once we’ve cleared out, we’ll be back to warming: mid 60s Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, and upper 70s Thursday.

