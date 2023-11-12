A Brief Pause in Warming Tomorrow
Nov. 12, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today continues our warming trend, with highs a bit warmer than yesterday.
Today, we expect a range of 60s, with Lubbock at about 63. Mixed cloud cover today, with light breezes. Tonight, a minor boundary drops our temps for Monday back a few degrees, low 60s and some upper 50s expected, with slim chances for scattered showers throughout the day, mostly for the SE.
Once we’ve cleared out, we’ll be back to warming: mid 60s Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, and upper 70s Thursday.
