Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech, NCAA announce times for NCAA Second, Third Rounds

North Carolina and Alabama will kick at 2:30 (CT) on Friday, with the Red Raiders and Princeton slated for a 6 p.m. kick; The two winners will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex
Fresh off a dramatic 1-0 win over an extremely game FGCU team on Friday night, the Texas Tech...
Fresh off a dramatic 1-0 win over an extremely game FGCU team on Friday night, the Texas Tech women’s soccer program has advanced to the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Andrew Stern
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Fresh off a dramatic 1-0 win over an extremely game FGCU team on Friday night, the Texas Tech women’s soccer program has advanced to the Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will host the second and third rounds of the tournament next weekend.

The matchups include a pair of 2022 College Cup participants squaring off in Alabama and North Carolina on Friday afternoon (Nov. 17) while the nightcap will feature the Red Raiders against Princeton.

First-kick for Friday’s match between the third-seeded Tar Heels and sixth-seeded Crimson Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) while No. 2 Tech’s clash with No. 7 Princeton will kick at 6:00 p.m. (CT).

The Tar Heels booked their place in Friday’s second round with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at home over CAA Tournament champion, Towson, while the Crimson Tide earned a 2-0 victory over Western Carolina.

As previously mentioned, Tech advanced to the second round with the 1-0 win over FGCU, while Princeton also used a 1-0 margin to defeat Michigan.

The two winners of Friday’s Second Round matches will advance to meet in Sunday’s Third Round at 1 p.m. (CT).

All three matches will be held at the John Walker Soccer Complex regardless of the results of Friday’s matches.

Princeton is no stranger to Lubbock or the John Walker Soccer Complex, as the Tigers made a trip to the 806 for the 2018 NCAA Tournament. That match ended in a 3-0 Tech victory. Alabama has been to Lubbock once before (Sept. 18, 2009) while the Tar Heels will be making their first trip to Lubbock and the John Walker Soccer Complex.

All-session ticket packages are on sale through the Texas Tech Ticket Office and can be purchased for $15 for Adults and $8 for Youth (2-17). The all-session package includes a game ticket for both games on Friday as well as the third round matchup on Sunday. Individual session/day tickets are also on sale for $10 for Adults and $5 for Youth (2-17). Note that a Friday game ticket will include admission to both UNC/Alabama and Texas Tech/Princeton.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY, NOV. 17, 2023 (NCAA SECOND ROUND):

No. 3 North Carolina (11-1-8) vs. No. 6 Alabama (12-4-5), 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Texas Tech (16-1-4) vs. No. 7 Princeton (10-5-3), 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 19, 2023 (NCAA THIRD ROUND):

Game One Winner (UNC/Alabama) vs. Game Two Winner (Texas Tech/Princeton), 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper
LPD responding to traffic incident near Erskine and North Indiana Ave
Children in car during Friday morning police chase, crash
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: 24 violations at low-performing restaurant
The South Plains Honor Flight telethon on KCBD
2023 South Plains Honor Flight telethon raises $40,320

Latest News

Texas Tech defeated No. 19 Kansas 16 to 13 on the road Saturday to become 5-5 overall.
Texas Tech defeats No. 19 Kansas on the road 16-13
Texas Tech beats FGCU, 1-0
Texas Tech grabs win over FGCU, 1-0, advances to second round
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) runs the ball against Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad...
Texas Tech beats Kansas 16-13
Despite twice pulling to within a run, Texas Tech softball fell 8-5 Sunday in the rubber-match...
Texas Tech announces 2024 softball schedule