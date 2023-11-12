Texas Tech School of Music hosting free Ignite! concert Monday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students at the Texas Tech School of Music are preparing a concert and benefit gala to showcase their skills and help fund trips to present their research across the country.

I took some extra time this week to learn more about the annual “Ignite” event that’s showing off the versatility and intelligence of our Red Raider musicians.

Strings, vocals, a full marching band and more: the many talents of the students at Texas Tech’s School of Music will be on full display.

Eric Allen is associate professor of music.

Bands, choirs, orchestras, chamber ensembles, mariachi, jazz ensembles, you can catch them all in one spot.

The School of Music is hosting its “Ignite” concert Nov. 13 at the Buddy Holly Hall free to the public.

“This concert features, really the best of Texas Tech University’s School of Music. We showcase nearly every ensemble in a diverse program,” Allen said.

It’s not just the music being thrust into the spotlight. Posters of research by Texas Tech students that have been presented all over the country will be on display at the concert.

Andrew Stetson, director of the School of Music says, “Those students are doing cutting-edge, really exciting things, researching aspects of sound and acoustic design, types of music and their impact on people in the world. A lot of social research and things like that, how the arts are impacting society.”

The university will hold a benefit gala before the Ignite concert; all the proceeds from that event will help cover travel expenses so students can continue to present their findings across the country.

“There is a small cost that we are passing on to students,” Stetson said. “And so to try to eliminate some of that out-of-pocket costs, which is an added thing that students have to think about we’re hoping to just raise a little bit to push it over the top, if you will, and get these experiences maybe more fully funded. They say here ‘bare our banners far and wide,’ I think the School of Music is doing that to the best of their ability all the time.”

Stetson says that benefit gala has already been filled, but the there is plenty of seats for everyone at the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at Buddy Holly Hall.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.