Chamber of Commerce to host Celebrate: Annual Meeting and Awards, announce six recipients

Texas Tech, Two Docs Brewing Co. land on the list
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host the Celebrate: Annual Meeting and Awards, presented by FirstBank and Trust. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 30th at 11:30 a.m. and will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. During the luncheon the Chamber will honor six exceptional award recipients and provide an insightful recap of the year.

“The Chamber board and staff eagerly anticipate this annual celebration,” said Kay McDowell, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber. “It serves as a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to our Chamber members for their achievements and recognize the exciting developments on the horizon for the Lubbock Chamber.”

This year’s distinguished award recipients include:

Business of the Year: Texas Tech University

Sponsored by Happy State Bank

Businessperson of the Year: Chris Chambers | Chambers Engineering 

Sponsored by Parkhill

Small Business of the Year: Two Docs Brewing Co.

Sponsored by Giorgio’s Pizza

Volunteer of the Year: Noel Garcia | United Supermarkets 

Sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Chair Choice: Kerry Mayfield | Tierras Planas Roasters 

Sponsored by Wayland Baptist University

Ambassador of the Year: Manuel Nevarez | Tyler Technologies

Sponsored by Kona Ice

Celebrate: Annual Meeting and Awards will offer an opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding individuals and businesses that have made a substantial impact on our community. The event will bring together Lubbock’s most influential leaders and celebrate their commitment to shaping a bright future for our city.

Tables of 8 can be purchased for $500. Individual tickets are $40 for members of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and $55 for future members. Please visit CELEBRATE: Annual Meeting and Awards - Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to purchase tickets by November 23rd.

For more information on the Chamber and other upcoming events please follow the Chamber on FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

