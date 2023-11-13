Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of the year Awards in central London on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.(Grant Pollard | Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gordon Ramsay is now a father of six.

The celebrity chef welcomed his newest child with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the chef announced the birth of their son, Jesse James Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay said baby Jesse weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!” he wrote in the post.

Gordon Ramsay also said in the post that he now has three boys and three girls, making their family complete.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have been married since 1996.

Gordon Ramsay is 57 and Tana Ramsey is 49.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia appear in court
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market