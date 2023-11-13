City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation to host 67th Annual Santa Land

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Champion Energy for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 67th Annual Santa Land!

The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 9, and will continue through Thursday, December 21. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

Walk through this festive holiday village with a 50 foot Christmas tree, animated displays, and Santa’s Workshop! This event is open to the public and admission for all ages is FREE!

There are opportunities for entertainment groups to perform at this year’s Santa Land! For more information about entertainment opportunities or becoming a 2023 Santa Land sponsor, contact Donavon Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.

Volunteer opportunities are available to help host this year’s Santa Land. It’s a fun volunteer opportunity for student organizations, and anyone interested in helping us organize and showcase this great family event. For more information, contact Donavon Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.

For more details, contact the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at 806-775-2673, or visit www.playlubbock.com.

This event made possible by our sponsors:

Champion Energy – Townsquare Media – Texas Roadhouse – HEB – Reliant Energy – Sunbelt Rentals – Abercrombie Lumber – Smith LP & Gas

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.