Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation to host 67th Annual Santa Land

Santa Land open every year
Santa Land open every year(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Champion Energy for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 67th Annual Santa Land!

The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 9, and will continue through Thursday, December 21. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

Walk through this festive holiday village with a 50 foot Christmas tree, animated displays, and Santa’s Workshop! This event is open to the public and admission for all ages is FREE!

There are opportunities for entertainment groups to perform at this year’s Santa Land! For more information about entertainment opportunities or becoming a 2023 Santa Land sponsor, contact Donavon Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.

Volunteer opportunities are available to help host this year’s Santa Land. It’s a fun volunteer opportunity for student organizations, and anyone interested in helping us organize and showcase this great family event. For more information, contact Donavon Hailey at (806) 775-2678 or dhailey@mylubbock.us.

For more details, contact the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at 806-775-2673, or visit www.playlubbock.com.

This event made possible by our sponsors:

Champion Energy – Townsquare Media – Texas Roadhouse – HEB – Reliant Energy – Sunbelt Rentals – Abercrombie Lumber – Smith LP & Gas

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
Highs Today
A brief pause in warming on Monday
Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Central Lubbock house fire under investigation
Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in Central Lubbock.
LFR investigating overnight house fire near 36th and Ave. S
Frenship grad wins third in nation with restored tractor
West Texas artists at Art in the Canyon event