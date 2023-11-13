Cloudy Monday with slight chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday night will be partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with south winds around 5 mph. After midnight winds will come from the west.

The cloudy conditions will continue into Monday morning bringing fog with it. It will be a cool start to the morning and a cooler day with high temperatures warming into the lower 60s. North winds will dominate in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon around 5 mph.

On Monday there is also a chance of rain in the southern part of our viewing area. This rain chance will be throughout the morning and afternoon.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s again.

On Tuesday, things will warm back up into the mid-to-upper 60s. Overnight lows in the 40s will continue throughout the rest of the week. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s, and Thursday will have highs in the mid-70s. Friday we will cool back down into the 60s and then the upper 60s will continue into Saturday and next Sunday. Rain chances increase again Saturday night into Sunday.

