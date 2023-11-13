Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

End Zone Team of the Week: Idalou Wildcats

The Idalou Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after a 34-0 Bi-District Playoff win over...
The Idalou Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after a 34-0 Bi-District Playoff win over Spearman.(Pete Christy, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after a 34-0 Bi-District Playoff win over Spearman.

Playing eight playoffs teams in the regular season, Idalou started the season 1-4.

The Wildcats have since went perfect in District and have won six games in a row.

Head Coach Clay White and the Wildcats came to the KCBD studios to talk about the playoff win and what’s next.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

End Zone Extended Highlights for Friday, Nov. 10
Farwell in the playoffs.
Area Round playoff pairing info for our Area Teams
Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round
Crane vs. San Angelo TLCA playoff football game
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane cruises to Bi-District Championship over San Angelo TLCA