End Zone Team of the Week: Idalou Wildcats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after a 34-0 Bi-District Playoff win over Spearman.

Playing eight playoffs teams in the regular season, Idalou started the season 1-4.

The Wildcats have since went perfect in District and have won six games in a row.

Head Coach Clay White and the Wildcats came to the KCBD studios to talk about the playoff win and what’s next.

