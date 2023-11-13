End Zone Team of the Week: Idalou Wildcats
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after a 34-0 Bi-District Playoff win over Spearman.
Playing eight playoffs teams in the regular season, Idalou started the season 1-4.
The Wildcats have since went perfect in District and have won six games in a row.
Head Coach Clay White and the Wildcats came to the KCBD studios to talk about the playoff win and what’s next.
