Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship graduate is seeing more success with his restored 1950s tractor. In March, we told you about Cade Clark winning a state stock show, now he has placed at nationals with the same tractor.

Clark won first place at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in late February while he was a senior at Frenship. Then, earlier this month he was one of the 12 selected to be a finalist at the national Future Farmers of America convention. There he placed and won some more money.

“I won $3,000 for third place,” Clark said.

Clark told KCBD he will put that money to good use.

“I’m going to put most of it toward my college, and then I might pick up another tractor I don’t know,” Clark said.

It all started when he took on Ag Mechanics in FFA at Frenship High School. He chose the 1954 John Deere tractor for his project.

“I chose this tractor because I just didn’t want to see a piece of history rot away,” Clark said.

Clark completely restored everything on the tractor making it look shiny and new. He said he never dreamed this would get him third in the nation.

“I was excited to be a finalist at nationals, I really didn’t expect to win anything, so it was a really big deal to get third place,” Clark said.

Clark adds he not only learned how to use tools during this project, but skills that will go with him into his future.

“It’s taught me stay on task, kind of keep up with things, it taught me if you’re going to start something finish don’t get halfway through and throw your hands up and really just taught me a lot of responsibility,” Clark said.

He is now at South Plains College studying Ag Business. Clark said once he graduates he plans to farm. As for the tractors he’s restoring, he said those are his prize possessions and not for work.

“I don’t know if I’ll use them later in farming, but I’ll definitely have them,” Clark said.

Clark said he is very thankful for FFA because it showed him exactly where he wants to go in life and is helping him get there.

