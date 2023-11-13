Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lilo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lilo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old shepherd mix waiting for her forever home.

Lilo is a lot of fun and loves to go on long walks or play fetch. But, she also likes to cuddle, watch football and take naps. She is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Lilo can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Felicity.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
Highs Today
A brief pause in warming on Monday
Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lilo
Meet Felicity! She is a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Felicity
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Felicity
Meet Dasani! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dasani