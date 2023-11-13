KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lilo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lilo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old shepherd mix waiting for her forever home.

Lilo is a lot of fun and loves to go on long walks or play fetch. But, she also likes to cuddle, watch football and take naps. She is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Lilo can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

