LFR investigating overnight house fire near 36th and Ave. S
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in Central Lubbock.
Just before 1 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 36th and Ave. S.
LFR says the first started in a backyard shed before spreading to the house.
Firefighters spent about an hour getting the flames under control.
The Red Cross is helping those residents displaced by the fire.
The is a developing story; check back for updates
