LFR investigating overnight house fire near 36th and Ave. S

Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in Central Lubbock.
Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in Central Lubbock.

Just before 1 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 36th and Ave. S.

LFR says the first started in a backyard shed before spreading to the house.

Firefighters spent about an hour getting the flames under control.

The Red Cross is helping those residents displaced by the fire.

The is a developing story; check back for updates

