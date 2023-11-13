LFR investigating overnight house fire near 36th and Ave. S

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in Central Lubbock.

Just before 1 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 36th and Ave. S.

LFR says the first started in a backyard shed before spreading to the house.

Firefighters spent about an hour getting the flames under control.

The Red Cross is helping those residents displaced by the fire.

The is a developing story; check back for updates

