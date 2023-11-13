Healthwise Expo 2024
Likely another foggy start to Tuesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The rest of Monday afternoon is expected to remain partly cloudy. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-40s with patchy fog beginning after midnight. Mostly cloudy conditions will be expected after midnight, too.

Tuesday morning is expected to start foggy similar to Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy at night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 40s. Patchy fog will be expected once again after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday is expected to be the last foggy morning of these next seven days. High temperatures are expected to be near 70°, with a mostly sunny afternoon on Wednesday. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be expected throughout the week. Temperatures will fall back into the mid-60s on Friday. Rain chances begin to increase on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-60s. Highs will be in the 70s and 60s on Sunday and Monday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

