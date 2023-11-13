Lubbock County breaks ground on Woodrow Road expansion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Lubbock County broke ground and marked the beginning of the construction and expansion of Woodrow Road.

“We put it to the voters back in May of 2019 and they agreed with us,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said.

Four years ago, Lubbock County taxpayers passed a road bond that included the expansion of Woodrow Road. Now, phase one of the project is coming to fruition.

“This project will ensure that we are going to have safe roads for the people of Lubbock County in this area for the next 30 years,” said Parrish.

The project will expand the existing two-lane road to a five-lane road with two lanes in each direction and a continuous turn lane. The first phase that began Monday will rebuild Woodrow Road between the Tahoka Highway and Indiana. The second phase of the project from Indiana to Slide is set to begin next fall.

“We know that’s where a lot of growth is happening as well, so we want to make sure our roads not just meet our needs, meet our current needs, but make sure they are getting ahead of our current needs as well,” said Parrish.

The county expects all of the construction to be complete by the fall of 2026. While that seems lengthy for drivers, there is good news for those who take Woodrow Road every day. There will always be two lanes of traffic open, so you won’t be diverted off of the roadways. However, Lubbock County Commissioner Terence Kovar stated people still need to proceed with caution and keep an eye out for construction zone speed limits.

“I want to stress the speed limit is 40 miles an hour,” Kovar said. “The Sheriff’s department will start working the area and we don’t want people to start getting tickets.”

While there will be growing pains that can be expected with any new construction, county leaders feel the new thoroughfare will enhance safety and growth for south Lubbock.

“This is going to be huge, you can already see it at Quaker,” Kovar said. “There is already new construction going on, new commercial buildings coming in, and that is going to continue all the way down this corridor.”

