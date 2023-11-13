Healthwise Expo 2024
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes

Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been hospitalized after a work accident in Ropesville.

Emergency crews responded to a tire service businesses in the 600 block of Arnett Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found one man had been injured. Authorities with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office stated he was working on a tire when it suddenly exploded.

Officials have not stated the extent of his injuries. However, he was taken to a hospital in Lubbock by EMS.

This is a developing story. Please, check back later for updates.

