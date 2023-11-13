Monday morning top stories: Central Lubbock house fire under investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Central Lubbock house fire under investigation

A fire damaged a home early this morning near 36th and Ave. S

Firefighters spent about an hour getting the flames under control

Here’s what we know: LFR investigating overnight house fire near 36th and Ave. S

Lubbock police continue search for suspect in possible kidnapping

Joe Ruben Lopez is accused of abducting Vivian Moreno on Friday

If you know where to find Lopez, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000

Full story here: Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper

US carries out air strikes in Syria

The military bombed two facilities by Iranian backed militants

The air strikes were in response to a string of attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria

Read more here: US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

Two-step plan to avoid government shutdown

The plan calls for some spending bills to be extended to January 19

While another set of bills could be continued to February 2

Details here: House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.