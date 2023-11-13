Monday morning top stories: Central Lubbock house fire under investigation
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Central Lubbock house fire under investigation
- A fire damaged a home early this morning near 36th and Ave. S
- Firefighters spent about an hour getting the flames under control
- Here’s what we know: LFR investigating overnight house fire near 36th and Ave. S
Lubbock police continue search for suspect in possible kidnapping
- Joe Ruben Lopez is accused of abducting Vivian Moreno on Friday
- If you know where to find Lopez, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000
- Full story here: Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper
US carries out air strikes in Syria
- The military bombed two facilities by Iranian backed militants
- The air strikes were in response to a string of attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria
- Read more here: US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops
Two-step plan to avoid government shutdown
- The plan calls for some spending bills to be extended to January 19
- While another set of bills could be continued to February 2
- Details here: House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.