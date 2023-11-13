Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Son of Hollywood agent arrested after torso found, family members missing

Three family members are still missing, and the son of a Hollywood agent was arrested. (Source: LAPD/BROADCASTIFY/KCBS/KCAL/FACEBOOK VIA KABC, GETTY/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A murder investigation is gripping Hollywood.

Samuel Haskell, the son of a former top Hollywood agent, has been arrested after a woman’s torso was found in a trash container near his home last week.

It’s the same house where Haskell lived with his wife and her parents, who are still missing.

This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei Haskell,...
This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei Haskell, left, and her parents, YanXiang Wang and Gaoshan Li. Mei's husband, Samuel Haskell IV, is suspected of killing her. Police have arrested Haskell IV, in connection with the discovery of a torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents. The LAPD confirmed Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, the arrest of Haskell on suspicion of murder while officials attempt to identify the torso that was found within a bag in a dumpster several days earlier.(Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

Police said they discovered blood and other evidence inside.

Haskell is due in court Monday.

It was a gruesome discovery, a woman’s torso found in a garbage bag by someone looking through a trash bin in a Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday.

“The remains are of an unidentified female. The arms and other parts of her body are missing, including the head,” said Detective Efren Gutierrez, homicide detective with Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said evidence led them to Samuel Haskell, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He’s the son of Emmy-winning producer and former Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who served as an agent for Kathie Lee Gifford, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and others.

The 35-year-old lived with his wife, in-laws and three children, and while the children are safe, the wife and the in-laws are still missing.

“Lovely family is there. It’s devastating. That woman that’s missing, the grandmother, I don’t know what. We are praying for her to survive, to know what happened.”

Neighbors said they are shocked and scared.

“I don’t know what to say. Nobody should die like that,” neighbor Irene Melcher said.

“I don’t know what kind of person can do that, honestly. It’s another human being whether you know them of not is a human being, and it’s very scary, very scary,” said Yailan Gonzalez.

It’s unclear if Haskell has an attorney.

Multiple reports indicate that the torso is believed to be his wife’s, and while details of what happened are limited, authorities said the type of crime is telling.

“If a murder suspect is dismembering a body, it’s typically to delay identification so that by implication would be that they are known to each other,” Gutierrez said.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
In a press conference, Chuck E. Cheese said the animatronic band will be exclusively and...
Chuck E. Cheese is getting rid of its iconic animatronic bands
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it’s adopting an ethics code
FILE - Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at...
3 charged after ‘ghost bag’ operation at airport, police say