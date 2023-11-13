South Plains Fog and Sun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog, some dense, blankets much of the South Plains this morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM CST.

Yes, this is an image from Lubbock this morning, captured by one of our TowerCams, which was above the fog layer. (KCBD First Alert)

Drive to conditions. Allow extra drive time, slow down, keep extra distance between vehicles, and use your low beam headlights. With high beams the fog will reflect more light back at you, making it more difficult to see into the fog. High beams also interfere with other driver’s ability to see.

The fog is anticipated to disperse around mid-morning. Otherwise it’s a chilly start with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

Light rain showers are possible mainly over the southern viewing area today and this evening. Amounts will be very light.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will peak a little below average for mid-November. Wind speeds will remain less than 10 mph.

Fog may return tonight, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and chilly.

Low visibility in fog is possible Tuesday morning, with a little more sunshine on the way Tuesday afternoon. The extra sunshine and a light southwest wind will begin a warm up that will continue through Thursday.

Our next chance of rain is Friday and this weekend. However, current guidance is not encouraging. It’s something to watch.

