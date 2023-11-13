Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Unique hands-on activities for kids at Family STEM Night Monday

STEM CORE will be hosting Family STEM Night at the Texas Tech Student Union ballroom Monday...
STEM CORE will be hosting Family STEM Night at the Texas Tech Student Union ballroom Monday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Provided by TTU STEM)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - STEM CORE will be hosting Family STEM Night at the Texas Tech Student Union ballroom Monday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a free come-and-go event for K-12 students and their families to engage in hands-on STEM exploration.

“We will have over 40 tables each with a unique hands-on STEM activity. Families will enjoy many aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math as they engage with TTU STEM student organizations and departments as well as some from TTUHSC.”

STEM CORE will be hosting Family STEM Night at the Texas Tech Student Union ballroom Monday...
STEM CORE will be hosting Family STEM Night at the Texas Tech Student Union ballroom Monday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Provided by TTU STEM)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Ruben Lopez Wanted Poster
Victim found, Lubbock police still searching for accused kidnapper
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Texas Tech School of Music
Texas Tech School of Music hosting free Ignite! concert Monday night
Pets finding forever homes at 'Home for the Holidays' event
Texas Tech School of Music performing 'Ignite' concert Monday night
Honoring 'Generations of Patriotism' at Lubbock Veteran's Day Parade