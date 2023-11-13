Unique hands-on activities for kids at Family STEM Night Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - STEM CORE will be hosting Family STEM Night at the Texas Tech Student Union ballroom Monday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a free come-and-go event for K-12 students and their families to engage in hands-on STEM exploration.

“We will have over 40 tables each with a unique hands-on STEM activity. Families will enjoy many aspects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math as they engage with TTU STEM student organizations and departments as well as some from TTUHSC.”

