Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on February 15, 2024.
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on February 15, 2024.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on February 15, 2024. The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Tickets for “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” go on sale to the public on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $25.00 TO $69.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

VIP Packages will also be available, and they give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. For tickets and more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

Pat and Vanna will not be on tour, and the hosts for this engagement will be announced at a later date. “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

