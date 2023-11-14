Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a North Dakota hospital after being hit by a train while riding a horse.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about an injury accident around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided at a railroad crossing.

The teenager was flown to a Fargo hospital by Sanford AirMed, KVLY reports.

Her mother shared an update, saying she has a concussion but is unsure on how severe it is yet. The teen, who has been in an induced coma since the accident, also has a broken tibia, fibula and clavicle.

After three hours of surgery Monday, the girl’s mother says hospital staff told her it went well.

The horse died at the scene.

The train’s personnel were not hurt, and the train was not damaged during the crash.

The Mantador Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Ambulance and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

The Chicago Fire Department said firefighter Andrew Price died in the line of duty Monday.
Officials: Firefighter dies after falling through skylight shaft while battling fire
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Palestinians call for evacuating Gaza’s largest hospital as Israel and Hamas battle just outside
New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
‘No indication’ that NYC mayor is a target of FBI investigation, City Hall lawyer says