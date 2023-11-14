Healthwise Expo 2024
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

