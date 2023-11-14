Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Holiday Happening Ticket Giveaway

KCBD Holiday Happening
KCBD Holiday Happening(KCBD)
By Samantha Harvey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

KCBD Best of the West 2024
Best of the West 2024
KCBD One Class At A Time
One Class At A Time
Best of the West 2023
Best of the West 2023
Source: KCBD Video
Winner of KCBD's Worst Tree contest