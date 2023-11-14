Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ronnie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ronnie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is an 11-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Ronnie has plenty of puppy energy and curiosity. He loves getting attention and playing with other dogs. Ronnie is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lilo.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ronnie
Meet Lilo! She is a three-year-old shepherd mix waiting for her forever home at the Lubbock...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lilo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lilo
Meet Felicity! She is a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Felicity