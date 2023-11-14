Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lady Raiders beat Lamar, 61-44, to move to 3-0

The Lady Raiders move to 3-0 on the year.
The Lady Raiders move to 3-0 on the year.(KCBD, Zach Fox)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jasmin Shavers scored 16 points to lead the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to a 61-42 win over Lamar Monday night in the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech improves to 3-0 this season as they forced 24 turnovers.

Bailey Maupin added 13 points.

The Lady Raiders led 34-15 at the half.

Tech is back on the home court hosting Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

Consider This: Congrats to Tim Tadlock
Team Red takes down Team Black in intersquad opener
Texas Tech earned a 56-42 win over San Jose State after closing out the game on an 18-2 run...
Red Raiders take 14-point win over Spartans
Fresh off a dramatic 1-0 win over an extremely game FGCU team on Friday night, the Texas Tech...
Texas Tech, NCAA announce times for NCAA Second, Third Rounds
Texas Tech defeated No. 19 Kansas 16 to 13 on the road Saturday to become 5-5 overall.
Texas Tech defeats No. 19 Kansas on the road 16-13