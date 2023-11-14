Lady Raiders beat Lamar, 61-44, to move to 3-0
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jasmin Shavers scored 16 points to lead the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to a 61-42 win over Lamar Monday night in the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech improves to 3-0 this season as they forced 24 turnovers.
Bailey Maupin added 13 points.
The Lady Raiders led 34-15 at the half.
Tech is back on the home court hosting Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. on Friday.
