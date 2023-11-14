Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81

Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and operated Klemke’s Sausage Haus for 32 years.(Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and operated Klemke’s Sausage Haus for 32 years.

According to an obituary published by Englunds Funeral Service & Chapel, Klemke died on Saturday, Nov. 11. A memorial service is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Slaton Methodist Church.

“His passion was hard work and he loved spending time with his family,” the obituary states.

Read the full obituary here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Two seriously injured in West Lubbock shooting
UMC announced the Passion Campaign secured the $25 million needed to fund a new cancer center.
UMC Passion Campaign secures $25 million to fund new cancer center
UMC Passion Campaign secures $25 million to fund new cancer center