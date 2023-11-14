Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and operated Klemke’s Sausage Haus for 32 years.

According to an obituary published by Englunds Funeral Service & Chapel, Klemke died on Saturday, Nov. 11. A memorial service is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Slaton Methodist Church.

“His passion was hard work and he loved spending time with his family,” the obituary states.

Read the full obituary here.

