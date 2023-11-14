Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Fire Rescue urges kitchen and fire safety ahead of Thanksgvining

Grease fire
Grease fire(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With nearly a week until Thanksgiving, for many the day is filled with lots of cooking which can often lead to some distractions and accidents in the kitchen. Lubbock Fire Rescue spoke to KCBD about the importance of fire safety ahead of the holiday season.

“Here in Lubbock and nationwide the number one cause of fires is and has been and will continue to be cooking fires,” Nick Wilson, Deputy Chief at LFR, said

Deputy Wilson says the biggest mistake many make on Thanksgiving is getting caught up with family and friends, and leaving the kitchen unattended.

“People get busy, we even see sometimes people leave the house to run to the store real quick, and by the time they get back oftentimes they find the fire department there at their house,” Wilson said.

If you’re planning to fry a turkey this year, you may need to take it out of the freezer sooner rather than later.

“It’s just a bad combination when you take a frozen turkey that’s got ice and water in it and you drop it into hot oil,” Wilson said.

Failure to properly prepare that Thanksgiving bird could end in disaster.

“We want to fry that turkey away from the house or anything combustible it is very tempting to do that on the back porch in West Texas we have a lot of wind they want to get in that protected or covered area but if something does happen the chances of catching the whole back side of your house on fire and that fire spreading rapidly is very high,” Wilson said.

Wilson says if you do end up with a grease fire don’t make the common mistakes like trying to put out the blaze with water or flour.

“A lot of times you can end up with a bigger fireball so again leave the area call the fire department, cover it with a lid, turn off that stove, and use a fire extinguisher are all good tips,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81

Latest News

A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
shortage of sports officials
Lubbock ISD will soon be offering students a course in sports officiating
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage