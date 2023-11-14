Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl

A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.

The teen is accused of shooting Madison Nunez, 19, “in the face” after meeting her near 37th and Chicago the evening of Sept. 7, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old had been seriously injured. She was taken to UMC for treatment.

Bush was soon identified as a suspect in the shooting. A warrant for his arrest was obtained the day following the crime, according to police.

Investigators arrested Bush at Monterey High School around 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.

On Sept. 12, he was indicted on charges for a different incident in August: fraud and evading arrest.

As of Nov. 14, KCBD has not received an update on Nunez’s injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: 17-year-old charged in Central Lubbock shooting

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81

Latest News

Grease fire
Lubbock Fire Rescue urges kitchen and fire safety ahead of Thanksgvining
shortage of sports officials
Lubbock ISD will soon be offering students a course in sports officiating
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage