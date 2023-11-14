Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lucky man wins $5 million with last-minute decision

Lottery officials said Alexandr Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lottery officials said Alexandr Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia made a lucky last-minute decision to pick up a few lottery tickets as he walked past the Virginia Lottery Machine.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Alexandr Pichshev wasn’t planning to play the lottery that day, but his snap decision paid off in a big way.

When he scratched his $326,000,000 Fortune ticket, he discovered he’d won the game’s top prize -- $5 million.

“It was unexpected!” Pichshev later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I showed the ticket to the store manager, and he told me to sign the ticket.”

Lottery officials said Pichshev chose to take a one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means one more top prize remains.

The chances of winning the $5 million top prize are 1 in 2,774,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.43.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
School board reverses gender restrictions for high school musical
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
KCBD News at Noon
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Palestinians call for evacuating Gaza’s largest hospital as Israel and Hamas battle just outside