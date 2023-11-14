Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: Goodwill Shred Day

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Goodwill Documents Destruction is hosting it’s Goodwill Shred Day Celebrating National Recycling Day on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Resource Center located at 6520 University, Suite 11.

Goodwill wants to welcome our community to our Career Resource Center and to share what free resources are provided as well as promote our Document Destruction services that are offered.

November 15, 2023
November 15, 2023(Goodwill Documents Destruction)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
Carpet Tech Cares: Buckners Children's Home
“Gifts aside, the true value is the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the...
Be a Santa to a Senior program celebrating 20 years
The campaign goal for this year is $200,000!
Sheriff Kelly Rowe kicking off Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign at United