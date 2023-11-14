Noon Notebook: Goodwill Shred Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Goodwill Documents Destruction is hosting it’s Goodwill Shred Day Celebrating National Recycling Day on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Resource Center located at 6520 University, Suite 11.

Goodwill wants to welcome our community to our Career Resource Center and to share what free resources are provided as well as promote our Document Destruction services that are offered.

November 15, 2023 (Goodwill Documents Destruction)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.