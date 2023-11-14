Healthwise Expo 2024
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters hands after rejected by city council

Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize...
Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize marijuana during a meeting Tuesday morning.(Freedom Act Lubbock)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize marijuana during a meeting Tuesday morning.

The motion failed 0-7 putting the proposal on the May 2024 ballot for citizens to vote on.

The vote comes after the petition, started by Freedom Act of Lubbock, gained enough signatures and was then verified by the city secretary. Of those signatures, 10,450 were submitted with 5,185 signatures validated.

Read more about the ordinance here: City verifies petition for Freedom Act Lubbock, which would ‘reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses’

