Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden and Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in west Lubbock Monday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department was called to the 6100 block of 9th St. for reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds: 28-year-old Juan Rocha and 24-year-old Javier Rocha.

They both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries; they were taken to UMC for treatment, according to police.

Police stated in an update that the shooting did not appear to be a random act. Officials say the two men were involved in a “prior physical altercation” that could have led to the shooting.

Police have not stated if a suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Wheel of Fortune Live! coming to Buddy Holly Hall
Cade Clark driving his 1954 restored tractor.
Frenship graduate wins third in the nation with 1950s restored tractor

Latest News

Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize...
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters hands after rejected by city council
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for...
Lubbock senator Charles Perry discusses border security proposal
Delbert McDougal at Melrose unveiling, January. 2014.
McDougal family mourning loss of Delbert McDougal, developer who transformed Lubbock