Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in west Lubbock Monday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department was called to the 6100 block of 9th St. for reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds: 28-year-old Juan Rocha and 24-year-old Javier Rocha.

They both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries; they were taken to UMC for treatment, according to police.

Police stated in an update that the shooting did not appear to be a random act. Officials say the two men were involved in a “prior physical altercation” that could have led to the shooting.

Police have not stated if a suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

