Short South Plains Warm Up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog returned to the South Plains overnight, though it was not as widespread as yesterday morning. Drivers may encounter areas of low visibility through about mid-morning.

Sunshine returns this afternoon, though some clouds will linger. Still, with a little more sunshine than yesterday, temperatures will peak in the 60s. A light breeze, southwesterly around 10 mph (from about 5 to 15 mph).

With a little more sunshine (than yesterday) temperatures will peak in the 60s. (KCBD First Alert)

Fog, some dense, is likely to return overnight. Areas of limited visibility are possible through mid-morning Wednesday. Allow extra commute time and drive to conditions.

Warmer air overspreads our area tomorrow and Thursday afternoons. Temperatures will climb into the 70s both afternoons with a breeze picking up Thursday afternoon ahead of our next cold front.

The cold front arriving late Thursday will not bring precipitation and only slight cooling. Highs Friday will drop to near average for mid-November, and will remain a bit above average through the weekend.

Then the next cold front approaches. This will help push Sunday’s high into the low 70s and bring a slight chance of rain late this weekend and early next week.

Following the front, the start of Thanksgiving Week will be quite cool. You can check in on our latest forecast - and check for updates - for the Thanksgiving Week in the forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app. It’s free in your app/play store.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 40° to a high of 64° (recorded at the Lubbock airport). That is one degree below the average high for the date. The low this morning was 44° (as of this posting).

For today, November 14, Lubbock’s average low is 37° and the average high 64°. The record low is 4° (in 1976) and the record high 85° (in 1933).

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is 0.09″. That is 0.32″ below average. The total for the year is 16.30″, which is 0.89″ below the year-to-date average.

Sunrise today was at 7:18 AM CST, sunset is at 5:45 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:19 AM CST.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.