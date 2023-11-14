Tuesday morning top stories: Two seriously injured in West Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Two seriously injured in West Lubbock shooting

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting last night at a home near 9th and Ironton Drive

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Full story here: 2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock

Man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery

Jacob Pereida was sentenced to 20 years in prison

He admitted to shooting a man during a robbery near 66th and Ave. W in 2020

Details here: Man pleads guilty to 2020 aggravated robbery

Government funding plan vote

The House could vote today on a two-step plan to avoid a government shutdown this weekend

Several Republicans say they oppose the planning, which means Speaker Mike Johnson would need help from Democrats to pass the bill

Read more here: The last government shutdown deadline ousted the House speaker. This week’s showdown could be easier

