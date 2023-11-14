With some sunshine, tomorrow expected to be warmer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Fog will begin again around midnight as well. Southwest winds will stay between 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will start foggy and mostly cloudy. West winds in the morning will turn south in the afternoon around 5 mph. Things will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s across the area.

Highs tomorrow (KCBD)

Wednesday evening will continue to be clear but then will become partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-40s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-70s across our area. A weak front will enter the area Friday morning dropping highs back down into the 60s. Saturday there is a slight chance of rain and it will be a cloudy day for most with highs in the 60s again. Sunday will warm barely, into the 70s. Then things will immediately cool down again on Monday with highs in the low 60s. Right now it looks like Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 50s.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

