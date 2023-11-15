Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday. (Source: RILEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – A 10-year-old girl from Indianapolis is finally back home after spending 579 days in a hospital.

Ava Graham was born with a rare congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart, and she needed a heart transplant.

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left the hospital Monday.

Nurses, doctors and team members lined the hallways to wish Ava well.

The 10-year-old is excited to get home and be in her bedroom again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize...
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters’ hands after rejected by city council
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl

Latest News

Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
drop bank accounts
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Plane returns to JFK Airport after horse escapes stall; pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel
Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported