Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas

Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.(Wilmer Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Wilmer Police Department in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar is 4 feet tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, according to authorities.

It is unknown what Ian was wearing at that time.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection to Ian’s abduction.

Aguilar-Cano is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and eyes.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
Tire explosion investigation in Ropesville
Man in Ropesville injured in work accident after tire explodes
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81
Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize...
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters’ hands after rejected by city council

Latest News

Voters to decide on decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses in Lubbock city limits.
‘Unenforceable:’ Lubbock City Council sends decision on decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses to voters
Delbert McDougal Jan. 1937 - Nov. 2023
Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
Council Rejects Proposal to Decriminalize Marijuana
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas