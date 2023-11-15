Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead and Adult Protective Services asking for Christmas gifts for overlooked senior citizens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many the holiday season is filled with lots of gifts and time spent with family. However, some in our community aren’t as fortunate. That is why Home Instead is partnering with Adult Protective Services to ensure senior citizens are not overlooked this Christmas.

Stephanie Dodson, with Home Instead says, “I just don’t ever want to hear of a senior who doesn’t have someone, or doesn’t have a gift, or is not properly cared for during the holiday season.”

Dodson says senior citizens who are in need can often be overlooked during the holidays.

“There are a lot of organizations around town who do different things for kids sometimes I feel like our aging adults are sometimes forgotten because they feel like they are adults and they can care for themselves but there are situations where they can not,” Dodson said.

Dodson says most of the seniors the program assists come from abusive or neglected situations with little to no family dynamic. This is why Home Instead needs your help in making sure they have gifts to open on Christmas.

“Things on the list this year include bath towel sets or kitchen towels. Puzzles and little activity books to keep them busy. Self-install hand rails, or bars for the bathroom to safely get in and out of the bathtub or take a shower,” Dodson said.

While our older neighbors aren’t asking for much, Dodson says if you do choose to donate extras are always welcome. Anything that is donated that is not for a specific senior will be kept in the Adult Protective Services Star Room to help seniors all year long.

“Sometimes the Christmas holiday season can start to feel a little bit selfish and a little bit materialistic and finding something that helps someone else and also fills your heart really makes this season special,” Dodson said.

If you are interested in being a Santa to a Senior, you can go to the Home Instead location at 1010 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416 to select your senior. You can also shop online for items here. All items must be dropped off at Home Instead by Dec. 11.

