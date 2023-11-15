City of Tahoka under new boil water notice.

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Tahoka has issued a new boil water notice after another water main break.

City officials alerted the public to the original water main break, repair and boil water notice on Monday.

As of Wednesday morning, the water system has experienced another water main break.

It has been repaired, however, the city is under a new boil water notice.

