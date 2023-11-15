Healthwise Expo 2024
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Tahoka has issued a new boil water notice after another water main break.

City officials alerted the public to the original water main break, repair and boil water notice on Monday.

As of Wednesday morning, the water system has experienced another water main break.

It has been repaired, however, the city is under a new boil water notice.

