KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ellie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ellie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Ellie is sweet and kind, but can be a little shy with new people. She loves to play and would be a good first time dog. Ellie is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

