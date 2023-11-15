Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Doctor says Build Muscle the Safe Way

By Karin McCay
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is very common for high school athletes and adolescents to try to boost their muscle mass with creatine, a supplement.

The National Institutes of Health says although it may work and there are studies that indicate it is well tolerated, questions still remain about its safety. The concern is that it is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. So even though *some ingredients may be listed on the bottle, some may not be revealed.

Dr. Scott Shurmur, a cardiologist at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, has football in his blood. At 6 feeet 5 inches, he was a lineman at the University of Tulsa. He says students and parents should know that when looking to build muscle, creatine may be popular but it is not the answer. He says supplements in general are not scrutinized by the FDA which means it’s hard to know what you’re getting.

He explains, “Claims can be made about what’s in them and other things can be in them. They can be worthless and not effective at all or they can be effective and there can be things like anabolic steroids in them even though it appears nowhere on the label to make them more effective and more popular.”

Anabolic steroids can increase the risk of heart trouble.

Dr. Shurmur says instead of creatine, his recommendation for building muscle is Whey Protein.

He describes that as the protein power behind milk, a safe option if you want to build muscle with no downside.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize...
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters’ hands after rejected by city council
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81

Latest News

New cancer treatment starting clinical trials in Lubbock
Covenant Childrens kite flight hangar (Lubbock executive airpark)
Covenant’s Kite Flight transport team now flying out of Lubbock Executive Airpark
The West Texas ALS Gala is planned for Saturday, November 11th at the Prima Vista Center with a...
2nd annual gala helps area ALS patients
2nd annual gala helps area ALS patients