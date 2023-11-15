Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Noon Notebook: Hockley County Thanksgiving Food Drive

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The South Plains Community Action Association (SPCAA) is hosting the Hockley County Thanksgiving Food Drive through Friday, November 17th. Donations accepted from 8am-12pm Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at the Hockley County Food Box located at 410 Houston St, Levelland, TX.

As we gather around our own tables to give thanks, let’s ensure that everyone in our community has a seat at the feast. By donating to the Thanksgiving food drive, we extend a helping hand to those facing hardships, creating a ripple of compassion and unity that defines the spirit of our community. In this season of gratitude, let’s make sure that no one goes without a warm meal and the comfort of knowing they are part of a caring community.

This would benefit individuals and families facing economic challenges and food insecurity within the community. Donations would directly impact those who may struggle to put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on their table due to financial constraints. This includes vulnerable populations such as low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes, and individuals facing temporary setbacks.

Hockley County Thanksgiving Food Drive hosted by SPCAA
Hockley County Thanksgiving Food Drive hosted by SPCAA(South Plains Community Action Association (SPCAA))

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize...
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters’ hands after rejected by city council
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Hockley County Thanksgiving Food Drive
November 15, 2023
Noon Notebook: Goodwill Shred Day
Noon Notebook: Goodwill Shred Day Wed. Nov 15
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares