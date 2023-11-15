Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council rejects marijuana law proposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council rejects marijuana law proposal

The Lubbock city council rejected a proposal to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana for adults

The ordinance is now expected to go before Lubbock voters, likely during the May elections

Delbert McDougal funeral

Lubbock real estate developer Delbert McDougal passed away last Friday at age 86

Services will be held at 2 o’clock this afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Lubbock on Broadway

Texas House passes border bills

The Texas House approved a bill to provide $1.5 billion to build a border wall in South Texas

The House also sent a bill making it a state crime to enter Texas illegally to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk

House passes short-term spending bill avoiding government shutdown

The plan would extend funding for some government agencies through mid-January and others through early February

The bill must now pass the Senate

