Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council rejects marijuana law proposal
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Council rejects marijuana law proposal
- The Lubbock city council rejected a proposal to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana for adults
- The ordinance is now expected to go before Lubbock voters, likely during the May elections
- Read more here: ‘Unenforceable:’ Lubbock City Council sends decision on decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses to voters
Delbert McDougal funeral
- Lubbock real estate developer Delbert McDougal passed away last Friday at age 86
- Services will be held at 2 o’clock this afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Lubbock on Broadway
- WATCH: Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
Texas House passes border bills
- The Texas House approved a bill to provide $1.5 billion to build a border wall in South Texas
- The House also sent a bill making it a state crime to enter Texas illegally to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk
- Details here: Texas legislators approve bill allowing police to arrest people who cross the border illegally
House passes short-term spending bill avoiding government shutdown
- The plan would extend funding for some government agencies through mid-January and others through early February
- The bill must now pass the Senate
- Read more here: House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
