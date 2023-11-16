Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – An animal shelter in Chicago is hoping to find a forever home for the only dog that didn’t get adopted during their special adoption event.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.
Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)

“His giant smile lights up every room he enters. Elvis is a snuggler so he hopes you are okay giving up your personal space,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was originally brought in as a stray dog and had a fractured pelvis. Fortunately, the fracture healed while in the shelter’s care, but he will be prone to arthritis in the future.

Elvis would do best as the only pet in the home.

He is potty trained, crate trained, and knows several commands.

For more information about Elvis, visit the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website here.

If Elvis is not a fit for your family, be sure to check out other adoptable animals at your local shelter to find your new best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
Delbert McDougal Jan. 1937 - Nov. 2023
Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
Levelland Animal Shelter offering free adoptions before euthanizing after it reaches capacity.
Levelland Animal Shelter closed after dog tests positive for distemper virus

Latest News

Marcus Haynes, 15, died from an ear infection that developed into sepsis while in foster care.
15-year-old in foster care dies from ear infection that turned into sepsis, lawsuit says
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Raids net knockoff bags, apparel, said to be worth $1B if items had been real
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike