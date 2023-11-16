Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Bushland volleyball advances to state finals with sweep over Central Heights

Bushland volleyball seeking third state title in four years.
Bushland volleyball seeking third state title in four years.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons swept Central Heights Thursday afternoon in the 3A UIL State Semifinal Match in Garland.

In set one, the Lady Falcons struck first, taking the early 2-0 edge over the Lady Devils. Central Heights did not back down though, giving Bushland one of its toughest sets this season. The Lady Falcons take set one, 25-19.

Set two was no different as it started back-and-forth between the two teams. Central Heights went on a 5-0 run mid-set that kept them close with Bushland, but a kill by Ambree Hatfield killed the run and gave Bushland back the momentum. An ace from Ava Permenter sealed the deal in set two as Bushland takes another battle, 25-20.

Up two sets to none, Central Heights still was able to hang in there with the Lady Falcons in the beginning of the set. The Lady Blue Devils jumped out 2-0 and stayed neck and neck with Bushland for a time, but the Lady Falcons went on a 7-0 run to separate themselves and take set three, 25-14.

Bushland will play the defending 3A state champions, the Gunter Tigers Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the 3A state championship.

We will have full coverage on NewsChannel10.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
Delbert McDougal Jan. 1937 - Nov. 2023
Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice.
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice

Latest News

Tony Bradford JR
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. organizes turkey giveaway
The Lady Raiders move to 3-0 on the year.
Lady Raiders beat Lamar, 61-44, to move to 3-0
Consider This: Congrats to Tim Tadlock
Team Red takes down Team Black in intersquad opener
Farwell in the playoffs.
Area Round playoff pairing info for our Area Teams
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M