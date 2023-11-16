Cold Front Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warming trend continues today, though overnight, the first of two fronts is expected to shake things up.

Day Planner (KCBD)

We start the morning yet again with patchy to dense fog, reducing visibility around some parts of the area. The fog is expected to dissipate through the morning as the sun and dry winds burn off some of the surface moisture. We’ll warm to the low 70s here in Lubbock, a range of upper 60s to mid 70s across the area.

Rain and Temp Forecast (KCBD)

Tonight, a front is expected to drop us to the mid 60s for tomorrow, before another progressive warming trend leaves us back in the low 70s Sunday. Then, Sunday night, the second, more powerful front drops us all the way to the mid 50s, along with a bump in rain chances.

