Grand jury to decide if Alec Baldwin will face charges in fatal ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

A grand jury is considering criminal charges for Alec Baldwin in a fatal movie set shooting. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By KOAT staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KOAT) - On Thursday, a grand jury in New Mexico is expected to meet to decide on charging actor Alec Baldwin in the “Rust” movie shooting case.

If the grand jury convenes, they will listen to the prosecutor and witnesses, and then vote in secret on whether they believe enough evidence exists to charge Baldwin with a crime.

In April, the actor’s previous involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped.

FILE - Alec Baldwin attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 50th Anniversary Gala at Jazz at...
FILE - Alec Baldwin attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 50th Anniversary Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, April 4, 2016, in New York. If the grand jury convenes in New Mexico on Thursday, they will listen to the prosecutor and witnesses, and then vote in secret on whether they believe enough evidence exists to charge Baldwin with a crime.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

If indicted, the prosecutor could have a summons issued by the court or ask the court for an arrest warrant.

Baldwin’s name was also excluded from the 40-name witness list in the Hannah Gutierrez-Reed case.

She was the armorer for the western when Halyna Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer, was shot and killed by a prop gun in 2021.

Baldwin’s name could be added to the witness list if he doesn’t get recharged.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

