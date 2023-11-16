Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Gusty winds, cooler temps Friday

A brief ‘warm-up’ for the South Plains on Thursday. Afternoon highs returned to the upper 60s...
A brief ‘warm-up’ for the South Plains on Thursday. Afternoon highs returned to the upper 60s and low 70s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brief ‘warm-up’ for the South Plains on Thursday. Afternoon highs returned to the upper 60s and low 70s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

A brief ‘warm-up’ for the South Plains on Thursday. Afternoon highs returned to the upper 60s...
A brief ‘warm-up’ for the South Plains on Thursday. Afternoon highs returned to the upper 60s and low 70s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.(KCBD Graphic)

A change for Friday. Gusty northerly winds will return cooler temperatures to the region and the afternoon highs will return to the 50s and low to mid-60s. Scattered clouds will continue over the area through the weekend. However, rain chances will likely remain in the northern South Plains into the Panhandle region. The chances of rain will be late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

A brief ‘warm-up’ for the South Plains on Thursday. Afternoon highs returned to the upper 60s...
A brief ‘warm-up’ for the South Plains on Thursday. Afternoon highs returned to the upper 60s and low 70s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.(KCBD Graphic)

With the intermittent cloud cover temperatures will remain near or below normal until Sunday afternoon.

Another stronger cold front will arrive early Monday and it will keep the nighttime lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
Delbert McDougal Jan. 1937 - Nov. 2023
Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice.
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice

Latest News

Day Planner
Cold Front Tonight
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Nov. 16
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Nov. 16
Highs tomorrow
Warmer Thursday, cold front Friday