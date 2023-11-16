Junior League of Lubbock giving back through Holiday Happening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Holiday Happening impacts numerous community initiatives and it has returned to the Lubbock Civic Center. The event is the Junior League of Lubbock’s way to provide a place to prepare for the season ahead, and help it serve others.

The Junior League hosts the event, where more than 130 vendors set up inside the Civic Center, selling sparkles, new styles and smiles. Rachel Teaff, marketing and publicity assistant chair for the Holiday Happening Committee, says there are plenty of options to choose from, like women’s clothing, food, toys, wrapping paper and more.

“Electronics, men’s clothing, children’s clothing. So, lots of variety. So, you can get all your Christmas shopping done here,” Teaff said.

Holiday Happening brings in more than $325,000 each November, with each shopper playing their part. Magan Brown, marketing and publicity chair for the Holiday Happening Committee, says the two-in-one shopping experience is rewarding.

“You get to get something for yourself, but also it really does give back to the community,” she said. “This is our largest fundraiser. We’ve raised $7 million over the years. This is our 43rd anniversary, and so that truly does say a testament to how much does go back right into the community. It’s super special, and we get to have fun at the same time.”

The money raised goes to support events like Touch a Truck, a free opportunity for kids to learn more about large trucks, equipment and their operators, exposing them to potential careers.

“That helps just kids that may not be familiar or maybe even been up close to a helicopter or an EMS, or like an excavator or something like that,” Brown said.

She says the money also supports the recently created Elder Care program, in which members work with the Alzheimer’s Association and Meals on Wheels. Kids in the Kitchen also helps kids explore healthy lifestyle and food choices and how to make fun snacks. The women also connect with younger women through SPARK, an outreach program for 8th grade girls in Lubbock ISD.

“Just helping build self-confidence, awareness, leadership skills,” Teaff said.

Members put hundreds of volunteer hours into the community throughout the year. The planning for Holiday Happening starts in May.

“It’s just a true labor of love that we start all the way back from the summer and this is like our our Christmas, too.”

Holiday Happening runs through Sunday at the Civic Center. Tickets are $15 at the door.

There are special events like Friday Night Out and Breakfast with Santa. A silent auction is also taking place all week, in person and online. Find the full schedule of events here.

