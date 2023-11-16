KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chive, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

She loves car rides, meeting new people and going on walks or funs. Chive is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

